Bread pudding in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve bread pudding
Vito's - DC Ranch
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
|Bread Pudding
|$6.49
One huge slice of our homemade chocolate chip bread pudding. Served with whipped cream and chocolate syrup on the side.
Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale
3800 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale
|Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding
|$10.00
Housemade bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with choice of creme anglaise or ice cream.