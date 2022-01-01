Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve bread pudding

Banner pic

 

Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$6.49
One huge slice of our homemade chocolate chip bread pudding. Served with whipped cream and chocolate syrup on the side.
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale

3800 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding$10.00
Housemade bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with choice of creme anglaise or ice cream.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale
Item pic

 

Citizen Public House

7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whiskey Bread Pudding$10.00
Cinnamon, Bourbon Praline Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Citizen Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Dumplings

Drunken Noodles

Nigiri

Fried Zucchini

Pudding

Bruschetta

Garlic Parmesan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston