Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

FRENCH FRIES

Philadelphia Sandwich Company

7318 E. Stetson Dr., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$0.00
Chicken thighs smothered in buffalo sauce, your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, and pickled red onions
More about Philadelphia Sandwich Company
Uncle Bear's Brewery - Scottsdale - 7077 E Bell Rd, Ste 110

7077 E Bell Rd, Ste 110, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.59
Choice of Crispy Fried, or Grilled Chicken. Tossed in either Hot, Medium, or Honey Hot Sauce. Served with Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato.
More about Uncle Bear's Brewery - Scottsdale - 7077 E Bell Rd, Ste 110

