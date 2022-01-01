Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve bulgogi

Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd

2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE

TakeoutDelivery
Bei Bulgogi Entree$14.95
Korean-style thinly sliced marinated rib eye beef with assorted vegetable and steamed rice
Bulgogi Udon$10.95
Japanese noodle soup with onion, marinated rib eye beef, kamaboko and scallion
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Pokitrition - Scottsdale

9210 E Via De Ventura #106, Scottsdale

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bulgogi Beef Burrito (Sesame)$12.95
Cooked to perfection, thinly sliced ribeye beef marinated in a sweet soy sauce paired with our spicy Korean inspired sauce, Chojang. Bulgogi Beef [Sesame], Chojang, Onion, Jalapeno, Surimi Crab, Romaine Heart, Green Onions, Wonton.
Bulgogi Beef$12.99
More about Pokitrition - Scottsdale

