Bulgogi in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve bulgogi
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE
|Bei Bulgogi Entree
|$14.95
Korean-style thinly sliced marinated rib eye beef with assorted vegetable and steamed rice
|Bulgogi Udon
|$10.95
Japanese noodle soup with onion, marinated rib eye beef, kamaboko and scallion
More about Pokitrition - Scottsdale
Pokitrition - Scottsdale
9210 E Via De Ventura #106, Scottsdale
|Bulgogi Beef Burrito (Sesame)
|$12.95
Cooked to perfection, thinly sliced ribeye beef marinated in a sweet soy sauce paired with our spicy Korean inspired sauce, Chojang. Bulgogi Beef [Sesame], Chojang, Onion, Jalapeno, Surimi Crab, Romaine Heart, Green Onions, Wonton.
|Bulgogi Beef
|$12.99