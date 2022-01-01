Caesar salad in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants that serve caesar salad

Postino Highland image

 

Postino Highland

4821 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Meatballs & Goat Cheese$11.50
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
Maui Pasta image

PASTA

Maui Pasta

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(T) Entree Dinner Special of the Day$12.00
Check out our daily specials on our homepage at mauipasta.com!
Grilled Chicken Plate$11.95
Tender grilled chicken thighs, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
(T) Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, Pecorino Romano, house-made croutons, with house-made Caesar dressing.
Postino Kierland image

 

Postino Kierland

7030 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.50
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.
