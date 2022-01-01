Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd

2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Tea Cheese Cake$5.95
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Banner pic

 

Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lava Cake$6.99
A molten chocolate cake served with a side of ice cream and chocolate syrup
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
State 48 Lager House image

 

State 48 Lager House

15600 North Hayden Rd, scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
5 Layer Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about State 48 Lager House
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.2 (2396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancake Side 1 Cake$4.50
More about Breakfast Club
Cook & Craft image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cook & Craft-Shea

7306 E Shea, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Flourless Cake$8.00
chocolate flourless cake l vanilla ice cream
More about Cook & Craft-Shea
Item pic

 

BEG Bakery & Creamery

3030 North 68th Street, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coffee Cake GF$5.25
A cinnamon muffin with a delectable crumble top covered in powdered sugar. This muffin is the shine to go with your morning cup of rise!
***Contains Almond Milk, Soy, Oats, and Walnuts
(Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Gluten Free)
More about BEG Bakery & Creamery
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

15147 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SUITE H133, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Broccoli & Cauliflower Breakfast Cakes$14.50
2 eggs / pesto sauce / portobello mushrooms / sliced tomatoes / fresh mozzarella cheese / broccoli & cauliflower cakes
Swt Cake SD$2.00
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar
Item pic

 

Fellow Osteria

1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Limoncello Cake$7.00
Toasted Almond Cake$7.00
More about Fellow Osteria
Chompie's - Scottsdale image

 

Chompie's - Scottsdale

9301 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brooklyn 7 Cake | Mini$3.99
Yellow sponge cake, chocolate buttercream filling, and fudge frosting
Brooklyn 7 Layer Cake$6.99
Yellow sponge cake, chocolate buttercream filling, and fudge frosting
Carrot Cake$6.99
Fresh carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, raisins, and toasted almonds
More about Chompie's - Scottsdale
Crab Cakes image

 

Citizen Public House

7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$26.00
Oaxacan Chile Remoulade, Corn & Arugula Salad
More about Citizen Public House
Hot Cake (Full Stack) image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Lone Spur Cafe

15600 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Cake (Full Stack)$8.99
Hot Cake$6.49
Hot Cake (Short Stack)$7.99
More about Lone Spur Cafe

