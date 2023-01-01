Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada burritos in
Scottsdale
/
Scottsdale
/
Carne Asada Burritos
Scottsdale restaurants that serve carne asada burritos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Dilla Libre Dos - Scottsdale
8018 E. Thomas Rd., Scottsdale
Avg 4.6
(725 reviews)
Carne Asada Burrito
$17.25
More about Dilla Libre Dos - Scottsdale
The Mexicano
4801 E Cactus Rd., Scottsdale
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Burrito
$20.00
onions + cilantro + salsa morita + rice + pinto bean refrito
More about The Mexicano
