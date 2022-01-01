Ceviche in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE
|Tai Ceviche Sashimi
|$11.95
Tilapia, topped with avocado, pico de gallo,citrus ponzu sauce, and sriracha
|Hamachi Ceviche Sashimi
|$13.95
More about Tap & Bowl
Tap & Bowl
4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$9.50
shrimp | pico de gallo | cucumber | cilantro | avocado | tortilla chips
More about Gecko Grill
Gecko Grill
7707 E McDowell Rd, Scottsdale
|Ceviche Tostada
|$8.99
A crispy, flat corn tortilla topped with cold shrimp salad, avocado and a slice of orange.
More about Barrio Queen
SALADS
Barrio Queen
7114 E Stetson Dr Suite 105, Scottsdale
|Ceviche de Camaron
|$15.00
Beer cooked shrimp, pico de gallo and cucumbers in a spicy broth.
Topped with avocado and tortilla strips.
More about Bei Express
SUSHI • POKE
Bei Express
2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
|Hamachi Ceviche Sashimi
|$13.95
Yellowtail, topped with avocado, Pico De Gallo with citrus ponzu sauce and sriracha