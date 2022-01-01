Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve ceviche

Item pic

 

Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd

2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tai Ceviche Sashimi$11.95
Tilapia, topped with avocado, pico de gallo,citrus ponzu sauce, and sriracha
Hamachi Ceviche Sashimi$13.95
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Item pic

 

Tap & Bowl

4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Ceviche$9.50
shrimp | pico de gallo | cucumber | cilantro | avocado | tortilla chips
More about Tap & Bowl
Item pic

 

Gecko Grill

7707 E McDowell Rd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche Tostada$8.99
A crispy, flat corn tortilla topped with cold shrimp salad, avocado and a slice of orange.
More about Gecko Grill
Item pic

SALADS

Barrio Queen

7114 E Stetson Dr Suite 105, Scottsdale

Avg 3.5 (1310 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche de Camaron$15.00
Beer cooked shrimp, pico de gallo and cucumbers in a spicy broth.
Topped with avocado and tortilla strips.
More about Barrio Queen
Item pic

SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hamachi Ceviche Sashimi$13.95
Yellowtail, topped with avocado, Pico De Gallo with citrus ponzu sauce and sriracha
More about Bei Express
Restaurant banner

 

Loco Patron North

14950 n. Northsight blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$12.95
More about Loco Patron North

