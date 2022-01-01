Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve chai lattes

The Buzz Eatery image

 

The Buzz Eatery

15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte
More about The Buzz Eatery
Over Easy image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

11162 N Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte$5.00
More about Over Easy
D'Lite Healthy On The Go - Old Town image

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - OLD TOWN

2613 N Scottsdale Rd, scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte$3.00
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - OLD TOWN
1a361c3b-cfdf-4bae-8440-f267f7b3bb62 image

 

Sip Coffee & Beer House

3617 North Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$3.00
More about Sip Coffee & Beer House
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

15147 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SUITE H133, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar
Restaurant banner

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go

11307 E Via Linda, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte$3.00
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go

