Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve chai tea

Banner pic

 

JOJO Coffeehouse - 3712 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 110

3712 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 110, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12 oz Hot Chai Tea Latte$6.00
More about JOJO Coffeehouse - 3712 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 110
Item pic

 

Luci's at the Grove

7400 N Via Paseo Del Sur Unit 102, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHAI TEA 16 OZ$4.25
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with steamed milk and topped with foam.
DIRTY CHAI TEA 16 OZ$5.00
Espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with steamed milk.
DIRTY CHAI TEA 20 OZ$5.50
Espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with steamed milk.
More about Luci's at the Grove

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Chipotle Chicken

Chicken Pitas

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Enchiladas

Steak Bowls

Nigiri

Seaweed Salad

Chimichangas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (27 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (572 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1015 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston