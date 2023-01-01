Chai tea in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve chai tea
JOJO Coffeehouse - 3712 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 110
3712 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 110, Scottsdale
|12 oz Hot Chai Tea Latte
|$6.00
Luci's at the Grove
7400 N Via Paseo Del Sur Unit 102, Scottsdale
|CHAI TEA 16 OZ
|$4.25
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with steamed milk and topped with foam.
|DIRTY CHAI TEA 16 OZ
|$5.00
Espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with steamed milk.
|DIRTY CHAI TEA 20 OZ
|$5.50
