Chef salad in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Arizona Bread Company
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Arizona Bread Company
7000 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
|Chef Salad
|$11.25
|Chef Salad - Lunch Size
|$8.25
More about Chompie's - Scottsdale
Chompie's - Scottsdale
9301 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
|Karl's Chef Salad
|$13.99
Sliced oven-roasted turkey, Boar’s Head ham, Swiss and Cheddar cheese, chopped eggs, diced tomato, diced red onion, and chopped cucumber served over fresh crisp greens. Served with your choice of dressin