Chicken katsu in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve chicken katsu
Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE
|Chicken Katsu Entree
|$13.95
Panko crusted chicken breast with katsu sauce and steamed rice
Geisha a Go Go
7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale
|Chicken Katsu Sliders (2pc)
|$12.00
Panko breaded chicken, Asian slaw mix & tonkatsu (Japanese Worcestershire) aioli served on a toasted bun
SUSHI • POKE
Bei Express
2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
|Chicken Katsu Bento
|$12.50
Panko crusted white meat chicken with 4pc california roll
|Tonkatsu Sauce (Chicken Katsu sauce)
|$0.50