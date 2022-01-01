Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Banner pic

 

Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.79
A parmesan crusted chicken breast layered with mozzarella, and marinara, served on a toasted Italian Hoagie. Served with your choice of side.
Chicken Parmigiana$19.99
Layered with parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara sauce. Served on top of spaghettini and marinara sauce.
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
State 48 Lager House image

 

State 48 Lager House

15600 North Hayden Rd, scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with pomodoro sauce and mozzarella and a side of penne pasta.
More about State 48 Lager House
Item pic

 

Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale

8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan+$21.50
More about Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
Maui Pasta image

PASTA

Maui Pasta

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(T) Chicken Parmesan ala Carte$6.00
Breaded with panko, topped with house marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
More about Maui Pasta
il Capo Pizzeria image

 

il Capo Pizzeria

7366 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan Half Tray$65.00
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara
More about il Capo Pizzeria

