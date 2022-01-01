Chicken parmesan in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
Vito's - DC Ranch
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.79
A parmesan crusted chicken breast layered with mozzarella, and marinara, served on a toasted Italian Hoagie. Served with your choice of side.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$19.99
Layered with parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara sauce. Served on top of spaghettini and marinara sauce.
More about State 48 Lager House
State 48 Lager House
15600 North Hayden Rd, scottsdale
|Chicken Parmesan
|$18.00
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with pomodoro sauce and mozzarella and a side of penne pasta.
More about Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale
|Chicken Parmesan+
|$21.50
More about Maui Pasta
PASTA
Maui Pasta
7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale
|(T) Chicken Parmesan ala Carte
|$6.00
Breaded with panko, topped with house marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.