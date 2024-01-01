Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan sandwiches in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve chicken parmesan sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Vito's - DC Ranch - Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.79
A parmesan crusted chicken breast layered with mozzarella, and marinara, served on a toasted Italian Hoagie. Served with your choice of side.
More about Vito's - DC Ranch - Vito's - DC Ranch
Item pic

 

Crust Simply Italian Scottsdale - Mercado del Lago

8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.50
"Chicken Parm Sandwich"
Dive into this classic sandwich featuring tender, breaded chicken smothered in marinara sauce. Nestled between slices of hearty bread and topped with a generous layer of melted mozzarella cheese.
More about Crust Simply Italian Scottsdale - Mercado del Lago
Consumer pic

 

Allyson’s Market

8655 East Vía de Ventura, #G154, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich w/Side$12.99
More about Allyson’s Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Braised Short Ribs

Sundaes

Baklava

Meatloaf

Shrimp Scampi

Spinach Salad

Bulgogi

Lobster Rolls

Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (114 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (110 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (41 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1209 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1511 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston