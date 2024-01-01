Chicken parmesan sandwiches in Scottsdale
Vito's - DC Ranch - Vito's - DC Ranch
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.79
A parmesan crusted chicken breast layered with mozzarella, and marinara, served on a toasted Italian Hoagie. Served with your choice of side.
Crust Simply Italian Scottsdale - Mercado del Lago
8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$14.50
"Chicken Parm Sandwich"
Dive into this classic sandwich featuring tender, breaded chicken smothered in marinara sauce. Nestled between slices of hearty bread and topped with a generous layer of melted mozzarella cheese.