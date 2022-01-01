Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Zabari bite - 6140 East Thunderbird Road unit D

6140 East Thunderbird Road unit D, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Pita$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, spiced with zesty Mediterranean flavors.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Boondocks Patio & Grill - Old Town Scottsdale

4341 N 75th St, Scottsdale

Avg 3.9 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Pita$13.75
Romaine hearts, grilled chicken, caesar dressing, and grated parmesan cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pita$13.75
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, mixed cheese, and dock ranch.
