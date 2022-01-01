Chicken pizza in Scottsdale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza$22.99
Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing, parmesan chicken, and homemade wing sauce.
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.99
Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing, parmesan chicken, and homemade wing sauce.
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.99
Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing, parmesan chicken, and homemade wing sauce.
Fellow Osteria

1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Chicken Pizza$17.00
Basil pesto, roasted chicken and heirloom tomatoes.
PASTA

Maui Pasta

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(T) Pesto Chicken 10" Pizza$11.00
Our crispy crust is topped with chicken tossed in our macadamia nut pesto sauce, then topped with mozzarella cheese.
