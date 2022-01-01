Chicken pizza in Scottsdale
Vito's - DC Ranch
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
|Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$22.99
Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing, parmesan chicken, and homemade wing sauce.
|Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.99
Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing, parmesan chicken, and homemade wing sauce.
|Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$24.99
Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing, parmesan chicken, and homemade wing sauce.
Fellow Osteria
1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale
|Pesto Chicken Pizza
|$17.00
Basil pesto, roasted chicken and heirloom tomatoes.