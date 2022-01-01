Chicken salad in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants that serve chicken salad

Arizona Bread Company image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Arizona Bread Company

7000 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1045 reviews)
Takeout
Az Chicken Salad$11.25
Postino Highland image

 

Postino Highland

4821 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Meatballs & Goat Cheese$11.50
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
Belle's Nashville Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Belle's Nashville Kitchen

7212 E Main St, Scottsdale

Avg 4 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Kool-Aid Pickles$10.00
Side Ranch$0.50
Belles Chk Caesar Wrap$16.00
Item pic

 

Citizen Public House

7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chopped Salad$15.00
Diced Chicken Breast, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Sweet Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk-herb Dressing
Postino Kierland image

 

Postino Kierland

7030 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.50
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Lone Spur Cafe

15600 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Cheese Omelette$7.99
Sausage Links & Eggs$8.99
