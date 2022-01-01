Chicken salad in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Arizona Bread Company
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Arizona Bread Company
7000 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
|Az Chicken Salad
|$11.25
More about Postino Highland
Postino Highland
4821 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
|Meatballs & Goat Cheese
|$11.50
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
More about Belle's Nashville Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Belle's Nashville Kitchen
7212 E Main St, Scottsdale
|Kool-Aid Pickles
|$10.00
|Side Ranch
|$0.50
|Belles Chk Caesar Wrap
|$16.00
More about Citizen Public House
Citizen Public House
7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E, Scottsdale
|Chicken Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Diced Chicken Breast, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Sweet Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk-herb Dressing
More about Postino Kierland
Postino Kierland
7030 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$11.50
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.