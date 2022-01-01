Chicken tenders in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants that serve chicken tenders

State 48 Lager House image

 

State 48 Lager House

15600 North Hayden Rd, scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Burger$16.00
Roasted mushrooms, truffle aioli, bleu cheese crumbles, arugula, tomato, brioche bun.
Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Fried brussel sprouts with apple-wood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, golden raisins and balsamic reduction.
Brisket Sandwich$15.50
Smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, buttermilk fried onion strings, beer-b-que sauce, brioche bun.
More about State 48 Lager House
Philadelphia Sandwich Company image

 

Philadelphia Sandwich Company

7318 E. Stetson Dr., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Cheesesteak$9.50
Marinated, grilled then chopped chicken thighs
Cheesesteak
USDA select or higher grade ribeye from French's meat market in Scottsdale prepared with choice of cheese with or with out grilled onions
Italian Hoagie$10.00
More about Philadelphia Sandwich Company
Cook & Craft image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cook & Craft-Shea

7306 E Shea, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Sliders$16.00
seasoned, flat iron seared filet l crispy onion l tomato l spicy aioli l provolone l brioche bun l crispy fries
Crafted Salad$14.00
baby arugula | roasted beets | pomegranate seeds | marinated artichokes | grilled vegetables | goat cheese | balsamic dressing
Craft Burger$14.00
blend of chuck, brisket and short rib | lettuce | house made sweet pickles | tomato | grilled onion | house crafted sauce |
toasted brioche bun | crispy fries
More about Cook & Craft-Shea
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles

3133 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.2 (6721 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Puff’s Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
More about Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles

