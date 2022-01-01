Chicken tenders in Scottsdale
State 48 Lager House
15600 North Hayden Rd, scottsdale
|Mushroom Burger
|$16.00
Roasted mushrooms, truffle aioli, bleu cheese crumbles, arugula, tomato, brioche bun.
|Brussel Sprouts
|$11.00
Fried brussel sprouts with apple-wood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, golden raisins and balsamic reduction.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$15.50
Smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, buttermilk fried onion strings, beer-b-que sauce, brioche bun.
Philadelphia Sandwich Company
7318 E. Stetson Dr., Scottsdale
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$9.50
Marinated, grilled then chopped chicken thighs
|Cheesesteak
USDA select or higher grade ribeye from French's meat market in Scottsdale prepared with choice of cheese with or with out grilled onions
|Italian Hoagie
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cook & Craft-Shea
7306 E Shea, Scottsdale
|Filet Sliders
|$16.00
seasoned, flat iron seared filet l crispy onion l tomato l spicy aioli l provolone l brioche bun l crispy fries
|Crafted Salad
|$14.00
baby arugula | roasted beets | pomegranate seeds | marinated artichokes | grilled vegetables | goat cheese | balsamic dressing
|Craft Burger
|$14.00
blend of chuck, brisket and short rib | lettuce | house made sweet pickles | tomato | grilled onion | house crafted sauce |
toasted brioche bun | crispy fries