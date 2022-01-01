Chicken wraps in Scottsdale
More about Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
9397 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
|Lucky Lo Mein
|$15.00
fresh vegetables, yakisoba noodles, traditional stir-fry sauce
|Asian Chopped Salad
|$11.00
mixed greens, cabbage, red bell peppers, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, green onions, cashews, sesame-soy dressing
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$11.50
water chestnuts, onions, lemon grass, thai basil, cilantro
More about Ling's Wok Shop
Ling's Wok Shop
20511 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
|Cashew Stir-Fry
spinach, snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, cashews, garlic sauce
|Uncle Fu's Fried Rice
chopped vegetables, jasmine rice, egg, secret sauce
|Buddha's Belly
mushrooms, onions, asparagus, green beans, radish, thai basil, traditional stir-fry sauce