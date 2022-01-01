Chili in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Some Burros

7th and Camelback, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Chili Beef & Bean Burro$5.95
More about Some Burros
Item pic

 

Some Burros

7501 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Chili Beef & Bean Burro$5.95
More about Some Burros
Item pic

 

Citizen Public House

7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Green Chili Burger$16.00
Angus Chuck & Brisket Blend, Green Chili Sauce, Corn Salsa, Queso Oaxaca, Noble Bun, Choice of Fries or Salad
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, seafood and eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
** Note: due to travel time we cannot guarantee meat temperatures
More about Citizen Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Omelettes

Massaman Curry

Quesadillas

Enchiladas

Pineapple Fried Rice

Tikka Masala

Tacos

Ground Beef Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston