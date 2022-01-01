Chopped salad in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants that serve chopped salad

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill

9397 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (3868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lucky Lo Mein$15.00
fresh vegetables, yakisoba noodles, traditional stir-fry sauce
Asian Chopped Salad$11.00
mixed greens, cabbage, red bell peppers, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, green onions, cashews, sesame-soy dressing
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$11.50
water chestnuts, onions, lemon grass, thai basil, cilantro
More about Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
Item pic

SALADS

Barrio Queen

7114 E Stetson Dr Suite 105, Scottsdale

Avg 3.5 (1310 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$12.00
Layers of romaine lettuce, queso fresco, diced red onions, red peppers, avocado, grilled corn cut from the cob, epazote black beans, pomegranate seeds and Barrio spiced corn tortilla chips.
Served with a side of our homemade creamy roasted chipotle dressing
More about Barrio Queen
Item pic

 

Citizen Public House

7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chopped Salad$15.00
Diced Chicken Breast, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Sweet Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk-herb Dressing
The Original Chopped Salad$15.00
Smoked Salmon, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Sweet Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk-herb Dressing
Family Chopped Salad$25.00
The Original Chopped Salad packaged in a quart sized portion. Serves 4 as a side.
Smoked Salmon, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk Herb Dressing.
More about Citizen Public House

