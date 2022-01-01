Chopped salad in Scottsdale
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
9397 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
|Lucky Lo Mein
|$15.00
fresh vegetables, yakisoba noodles, traditional stir-fry sauce
|Asian Chopped Salad
|$11.00
mixed greens, cabbage, red bell peppers, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, green onions, cashews, sesame-soy dressing
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$11.50
water chestnuts, onions, lemon grass, thai basil, cilantro
Barrio Queen
7114 E Stetson Dr Suite 105, Scottsdale
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Layers of romaine lettuce, queso fresco, diced red onions, red peppers, avocado, grilled corn cut from the cob, epazote black beans, pomegranate seeds and Barrio spiced corn tortilla chips.
Served with a side of our homemade creamy roasted chipotle dressing
Citizen Public House
7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E, Scottsdale
|Chicken Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Diced Chicken Breast, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Sweet Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk-herb Dressing
|The Original Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Smoked Salmon, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Sweet Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk-herb Dressing
|Family Chopped Salad
|$25.00
The Original Chopped Salad packaged in a quart sized portion. Serves 4 as a side.
Smoked Salmon, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk Herb Dressing.