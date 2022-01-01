Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve cobb salad

Arizona Bread Company image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Arizona Bread Company

7000 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1045 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$11.25
Cobb Salad - Lunch Size$8.25
More about Arizona Bread Company
The Buzz Eatery image

 

The Buzz Eatery

15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$12.00
More about The Buzz Eatery
Over Easy image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

11162 N Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Cobb Salad$13.00
romaine, turkey, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
More about Over Easy
The Beverly on Main image

 

The Beverly on Main

7018 E Main St., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
RBF Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, hardboiled egg, tomato, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, chives and ranch dressing.
More about The Beverly on Main
Item pic

 

Schmooze

4222 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$14.95
Spring Mix, Oven Roasted Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Bleu Cheese, with a side of Cilantro Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Schmooze
Item pic

 

Chompie's - Scottsdale

9301 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chelsea's Cobb Salad$14.99
Diced oven-roasted turkey, bacon, chopped eggs, diced tomato, avocado, and Bleu Cheese crumbles arranged on fresh crisp greens. Served with your choice of dressing
More about Chompie's - Scottsdale

