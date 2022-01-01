Cobb salad in Scottsdale
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Arizona Bread Company
7000 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
|Cobb Salad
|$11.25
|Cobb Salad - Lunch Size
|$8.25
The Buzz Eatery
15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190, Scottsdale
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
11162 N Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale
|Turkey Cobb Salad
|$13.00
romaine, turkey, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
The Beverly on Main
7018 E Main St., Scottsdale
|RBF Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, hardboiled egg, tomato, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, chives and ranch dressing.
Schmooze
4222 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale
|Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Spring Mix, Oven Roasted Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Bleu Cheese, with a side of Cilantro Lemon Vinaigrette