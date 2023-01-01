Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crispy tacos in
Scottsdale
/
Scottsdale
/
Crispy Tacos
Scottsdale restaurants that serve crispy tacos
Tap & Bowl
4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
No reviews yet
Crispy Shrimp Tacos
$16.00
More about Tap & Bowl
Gecko Grill
7707 E McDowell Rd, Scottsdale
No reviews yet
Crispy Taco
$6.39
Corn tortilla (regular size), your choice of shredded beef, shredded pork, asada, abodaba or chicken. Topped with lettuce, salsa fresca and cheese.
More about Gecko Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale
Filet Mignon
Blintz
Chicken Curry
Pretzels
Rotisserie Chicken
Steak Tacos
Chili Burgers
Chicken Pitas
Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More near Scottsdale to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(345 restaurants)
Tempe
Avg 4.4
(108 restaurants)
Gilbert
Avg 4.3
(96 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Mesa
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Glendale
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Peoria
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(345 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(132 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(28 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(583 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(304 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(959 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1051 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(585 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston