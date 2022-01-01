Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissant sandwiches in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches

Item pic

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - Shea

7337 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Sandwich$6.00
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Tomato with a Pesto drizzle served on a warm Croissant.
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - Shea
D'Lite Healthy On The Go - Old Town image

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - OLD TOWN

2613 N Scottsdale Rd, scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Sandwich$7.00
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Tomato with a Pesto drizzle served on a warm Croissant.
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - OLD TOWN
Restaurant banner

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go

11307 E Via Linda, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Sandwich$6.00
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Tomato with a Pesto drizzle served on a warm Croissant.
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go

