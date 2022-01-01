Croissant sandwiches in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - Shea
d'Lite Healthy On The Go - Shea
7337 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
|Croissant Sandwich
|$6.00
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Tomato with a Pesto drizzle served on a warm Croissant.
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - OLD TOWN
d'Lite Healthy On The Go - OLD TOWN
2613 N Scottsdale Rd, scottsdale
|Croissant Sandwich
|$7.00
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Tomato with a Pesto drizzle served on a warm Croissant.