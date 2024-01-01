Cupcakes in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve cupcakes
More about Urban Cookies - Scottsdale
Urban Cookies - Scottsdale
8776 East Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
|6-Cupcake Box
|$26.40
Your choice of cupcake flavors packaged in our window box and sealed with our handmade sticker.
Add an occasion sticker as pictured +$1.50
|2-Cupcake Box
|$8.80
Your choice of cupcake flavors packaged in our window box and sealed with our handmade sticker.
Add an occasion sticker as pictured +$1.50
|Lemon Honey Cupcake
|$4.40
Lemon olive oil cake, lemon curd, honey mascarpone frosting, white chocolate pearls. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, cornstarch, soy lecithin (sprinkles).
More about BEG Bakery & Creamery
BEG Bakery & Creamery
3030 North 68th Street, Scottsdale
|Chocolate Cupcake
|$5.50
Enjoy an airy yet rich chocolate flavored cupcake covered with a house frosting top. This is an incredibly light cupcake despite the rich chocolatey ingredients.
***Contains Almond Milk, Soy, Gluten*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free)
|Strawberry Lemonade Cupcake GF
|$5.50
|Chocolate Cupcake GF
|$5.50
Enjoy an airy yet rich chocolate flavored cupcake covered with a house frosting top. This is an incredibly light cupcake despite the rich chocolatey ingredients.
***Contains Almond milk and Soy*** (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Gluten-Free)