Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve curry chicken

Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale

3800 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)$14.00
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)$14.00
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale
Tandoori Times & Spices image

 

Tandoori Times & Spices

14891 N NORTHSIGHT BLVD #119, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN MASALA Curry GF$17.00
CHICKEN CURRY CSD$18.00
CHICKEN NAAN w curry$6.00
More about Tandoori Times & Spices

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Italian Subs

Spaghetti

Chicken Katsu

Veggie Burritos

Chicken Piccata

Carne Asada

French Toast

Paneer Tikka

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston