Dumplings in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants that serve dumplings

Twist Bistro and Gallery image

 

Twist Bistro and Gallery

32409 N Scottsdale Rd #107, Scottsdale

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken and Dumplings$24.50
roast chicken breast | housemade gnocchi |white wine goat cheese sauce | blackberry mostarda | braised greens
Thai Chili 2 Go image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (4448 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Dumplings--$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
Thai Chowmein$11.00
Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.
Green Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.
Thai Dumplings-- image

 

Thai Chili 2 Go

8870 North 90th Street, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Dumplings--$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
OBON - McCormick Ranch image

 

OBON - McCormick Ranch

7300 N Vía Paseo Del Sur Suite 102, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Spicy Tuna Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed
Obon Ramen$17.00
Spicy Red Miso & Chicken Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Spicy Chicken, Scallions, Enoki, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg
Tataki Maki$15.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Krab mix rolled in Rice & Seaweed topped with Seared Tuna, Avocado, Chimichurri, Tomato, and Basil
