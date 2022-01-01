Dumplings in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve dumplings
Twist Bistro and Gallery
32409 N Scottsdale Rd #107, Scottsdale
|Chicken and Dumplings
|$24.50
roast chicken breast | housemade gnocchi |white wine goat cheese sauce | blackberry mostarda | braised greens
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105, Scottsdale
|Thai Dumplings--
|$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
|Thai Chowmein
|$11.00
Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.
|Green Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.
Thai Chili 2 Go
8870 North 90th Street, Scottsdale
OBON - McCormick Ranch
7300 N Vía Paseo Del Sur Suite 102, Scottsdale
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
Spicy Tuna Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed
|Obon Ramen
|$17.00
Spicy Red Miso & Chicken Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Spicy Chicken, Scallions, Enoki, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg
|Tataki Maki
|$15.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Krab mix rolled in Rice & Seaweed topped with Seared Tuna, Avocado, Chimichurri, Tomato, and Basil