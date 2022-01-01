Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg burritos in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve egg burritos

Item pic

 

Pokitrition - Scottsdale

9210 E Via De Ventura #106, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Spam N’ Eggs Breakfast Burrito (Sesame)$12.95
Nowadays, breakfast seems to be served all day everywhere we go! Pokitrition will have a Spam n Eggs Breakfast Burrito where you will see our crispy spam making a comeback along with Japanese sweet egg, tamago, and avocado. Crispy Spam, Tamago, Surimi Crab, Eel Sauce, Furikake, Salad, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Avocado, Fried Onion.
More about Pokitrition - Scottsdale
Freshly Laid North Scottsdale image

 

Freshly Laid North Scottsdale

15689 N Hayden Rd Ste L-129, scottdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg and Cheese Burrito with Side Berries$6.00
More about Freshly Laid North Scottsdale

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Chicken Teriyaki

Rice Soup

Sliders

Taco Salad

Clam Chowder

Eel

Drunken Noodles

Green Beans

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (83 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (838 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (232 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (471 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston