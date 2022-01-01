Egg sandwiches in Scottsdale
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Arizona Bread Company
7000 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
|Veggie Egg Sandwich
|$8.00
|Make Your Own Egg Sandwich
|$9.50
d'Lite Healthy On The Go - Shea
7337 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.00
So simple yet so good! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs and White Cheddar Cheese on a lightly buttered Plain Bialy. Bulk it up and add Protiens or Veggies!
d'Lite Healthy On The Go - OLD TOWN
2613 N Scottsdale Rd, scottsdale
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.50
So simple yet so good! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs and White Cheddar Cheese on a lightly buttered Plain Bialy. Bulk it up and add Protiens or Veggies!
Schmooze
4222 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale
|Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$9.95
Italian Sausage, 2 eggs over medium, and Cheddar cheese on a Toasted brioche bun
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$9.95
Thick cut bacon, 2 eggs over medium, and Cheddar cheese on a Toasted brioche bun
|Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$9.95
Ham off the bone, 2 eggs over medium, and Cheddar cheese on a Toasted brioche bun