Fajita salad in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve fajita salad

Cien Agaves - Old Town

7228 E 1st Ave, Scottsdale

Fajita Salad$11.00
Crisp Flour Tortilla, Spring Lettuce Mix, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado.
More about Cien Agaves - Old Town
Uncle Bear's Brewery - Scottsdale - 7077 E Bell Rd, Ste 110

7077 E Bell Rd, Ste 110, Scottsdale

Lunch Sizzling Fajita Salad$12.49
Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00
More about Uncle Bear's Brewery - Scottsdale - 7077 E Bell Rd, Ste 110

