Flat iron steaks in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve flat iron steaks
More about The VIG - McCormick -7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The VIG - McCormick -7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur, Scottsdale
|Grilled Flat Iron Steak
|$27.00
Marinated flat iron steak, chimichurri, fried potatoes, grilled jalapeno, onions
More about The VIG - McDowell -10199 E Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The VIG - McDowell -10199 E Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
10199 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale
|Grilled Flat Iron Steak
|$27.00
Marinated flat iron steak, chimichurri, fried potatoes, grilled jalapeno, onions
More about Fellow Osteria
Fellow Osteria
1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale
|Flat Iron Steak
|$29.00
Flat Iron Steak with a turmeric cauliflower puree, red wine roasted tomatoes, roasted squash, fried capers and a red wine agrodolce.
|Flat Iron Steak
|$29.00
Flat iron steak with a gorgonzola polenta, grilled asparagus and a cherry agrodolce.