Flat iron steaks in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve flat iron steaks

The VIG - McCormick -7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Flat Iron Steak$27.00
Marinated flat iron steak, chimichurri, fried potatoes, grilled jalapeno, onions
More about The VIG - McCormick -7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The VIG - McDowell -10199 E Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

10199 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Flat Iron Steak$27.00
Marinated flat iron steak, chimichurri, fried potatoes, grilled jalapeno, onions
More about The VIG - McDowell -10199 E Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Fellow Osteria

1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flat Iron Steak$29.00
Flat Iron Steak with a turmeric cauliflower puree, red wine roasted tomatoes, roasted squash, fried capers and a red wine agrodolce.
Flat Iron Steak$29.00
Flat iron steak with a gorgonzola polenta, grilled asparagus and a cherry agrodolce.
More about Fellow Osteria

