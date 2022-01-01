Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried zucchini in
Scottsdale
/
Scottsdale
/
Fried Zucchini
Scottsdale restaurants that serve fried zucchini
Vito's - DC Ranch
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
No reviews yet
Fried Zucchini
$11.99
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
FRENCH FRIES
Philadelphia Sandwich Company
7318 E. Stetson Dr., Scottsdale
No reviews yet
Fried Zucchini
$6.99
More about Philadelphia Sandwich Company
Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale
Naan
Ham Sandwiches
Seaweed Salad
Crispy Chicken
Bread Pudding
Tortellini
Grilled Chicken
Teriyaki Bowls
Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More near Scottsdale to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
Tempe
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Gilbert
Avg 4.3
(80 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Mesa
Avg 4.1
(56 restaurants)
Glendale
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Peoria
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(97 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(510 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(262 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston