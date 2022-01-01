Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried zucchini in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve fried zucchini

Banner pic

 

Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Zucchini$11.99
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
Philadelphia Sandwich Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Philadelphia Sandwich Company

7318 E. Stetson Dr., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Zucchini$6.99
More about Philadelphia Sandwich Company

