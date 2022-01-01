Garlic bread in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants that serve garlic bread

Crust Brothers image

 

Crust Brothers

7342 E. Shea Blvd. Suite 111, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceasar$6.00
Romaine, House Made Crouton, Parmesian Cheese, Caesar Dressing(Included).
13" Cheese Pizza$16.00
16" Cheese Pizza$19.00
More about Crust Brothers
Maui Pasta image

PASTA

Maui Pasta

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(T) Entree Dinner Special of the Day$12.00
Check out our daily specials on our homepage at mauipasta.com!
Grilled Chicken Plate$11.95
Tender grilled chicken thighs, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
(T) Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, Pecorino Romano, house-made croutons, with house-made Caesar dressing.
More about Maui Pasta
il Capo Pizzeria image

 

il Capo Pizzeria

7366 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Ribs$10.00
Tender St. Louis style pork ribs with bbq sauce & a balsamic reduction drizzle
BYO Pizza Half/Half
Choice of 3 half and half toppings, tomato sauce & mozzarella
NY Cheese Pie
San marzano tomato sauce, shredded east coast mozzarella, parmesan & oregano
More about il Capo Pizzeria

