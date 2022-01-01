Garlic knots in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve garlic knots

Garlic Knots image

 

Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale

8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$6.00
More about Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
il Capo Pizzeria image

 

il Capo Pizzeria

7366 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Ribs$10.00
Tender St. Louis style pork ribs with bbq sauce & a balsamic reduction drizzle
BYO Pizza Half/Half
Choice of 3 half and half toppings, tomato sauce & mozzarella
NY Cheese Pie
San marzano tomato sauce, shredded east coast mozzarella, parmesan & oregano
More about il Capo Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Pies

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Pretzels

Nachos

Waffles

Chicken Teriyaki

Avocado Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston