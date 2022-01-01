Garlic knots in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve garlic knots
More about Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
More about il Capo Pizzeria
il Capo Pizzeria
7366 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
|Crispy Ribs
|$10.00
Tender St. Louis style pork ribs with bbq sauce & a balsamic reduction drizzle
|BYO Pizza Half/Half
Choice of 3 half and half toppings, tomato sauce & mozzarella
|NY Cheese Pie
San marzano tomato sauce, shredded east coast mozzarella, parmesan & oregano