Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Banner pic

 

Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Warm Harvest Grilled Chicken Large$15.99
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Gluten Free Penne Chicken Grilled$19.99
Gluten Free Penne Pasta tossed with a garlic cream sauce and almond slivers.
Fettucini Alfredo Chicken Grilled$18.99
Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
America's Taco Shop - Scottsdale image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

America's Taco Shop - Scottsdale

7001 E 1st Ave, Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (1994 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Taco Char-grilled Chicken$2.00
Char-grilled chicken, cilantro and diced onion. Served with tomatillo salsa.
Char-grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
8" or 12" flour tortilla with char-grilled chicken, monterey jack cheese, chopped lettuce, tomato puree, caramelized onions, guacamole & cilantro. Served with tomatillo salsa.
More about America's Taco Shop - Scottsdale
The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch image

 

The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch

20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken$5.00
More about The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch
Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale image

 

Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale

8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Grilled Chicken$4.50
More about Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.2 (2396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Grilled Chicken Breast$4.50
More about Breakfast Club
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

15147 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SUITE H133, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.50
grilled chicken breast / bacon / lettuce / tomatoes / red onions / avocado relish / spicy remoulade / brioche bun / with choice of: roasted potatoes, waffle fries or green salad
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar
Item pic

PASTA

Maui Pasta

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Plate$11.95
Tender grilled chicken thighs, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
More about Maui Pasta
Consumer pic

 

Diego Pops

4338 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Adobo Chicken Bowl$12.00
More about Diego Pops
Restaurant banner

 

Loco Patron North

14950 n. Northsight blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.45
More about Loco Patron North

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Pancakes

Teriyaki Bowls

Chopped Salad

Popcorn Chicken

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Bean Burritos

Maki

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston