Grilled chicken in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Vito's - DC Ranch
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
|Warm Harvest Grilled Chicken Large
|$15.99
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.
|Gluten Free Penne Chicken Grilled
|$19.99
Gluten Free Penne Pasta tossed with a garlic cream sauce and almond slivers.
|Fettucini Alfredo Chicken Grilled
|$18.99
Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.
TACOS • SANDWICHES
America's Taco Shop - Scottsdale
7001 E 1st Ave, Scottsdale
|Street Taco Char-grilled Chicken
|$2.00
Char-grilled chicken, cilantro and diced onion. Served with tomatillo salsa.
|Char-grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.99
8" or 12" flour tortilla with char-grilled chicken, monterey jack cheese, chopped lettuce, tomato puree, caramelized onions, guacamole & cilantro. Served with tomatillo salsa.
The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch
20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120, Scottsdale
|Grilled Chicken
|$5.00
Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$4.50
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club
4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Side Grilled Chicken Breast
|$4.50
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
15147 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SUITE H133, SCOTTSDALE
|Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
grilled chicken breast / bacon / lettuce / tomatoes / red onions / avocado relish / spicy remoulade / brioche bun / with choice of: roasted potatoes, waffle fries or green salad
PASTA
Maui Pasta
7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale
|Grilled Chicken Plate
|$11.95
Tender grilled chicken thighs, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.