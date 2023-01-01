Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Consumer pic

 

Cien Agaves - Old Town

7228 E 1st Ave, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajitas - Grilled Steak$20.00
Our signature fajitas sauteed with bell peppers, onions, yellow squash and Italian zucchini. Served with warm flour tortillas, rice, and beans.
More about Cien Agaves - Old Town
Item pic

 

The VIG - McCormick -7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Hangar Steak$29.00
Marinated hangar steak, chimichurri, fried potatoes, grilled jalapeno, onions
More about The VIG - McCormick -7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Main pic

 

Thompson 105 Woodfired Grill & Cocktails

10401 E McDowell Mountain Ranch RD Suite 401-160, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wood grilled Bistro Steak & Fries$34.00
grass fed hanging tender/ watercress salad/ fries
More about Thompson 105 Woodfired Grill & Cocktails

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Tandoori

Sashimi Salad

Fish And Chips

Katsu

Scallops

Salmon

Eggplant Parm

Nachos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (27 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (572 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1015 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston