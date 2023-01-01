Grilled steaks in Scottsdale
Cien Agaves - Old Town
7228 E 1st Ave, Scottsdale
|Fajitas - Grilled Steak
|$20.00
Our signature fajitas sauteed with bell peppers, onions, yellow squash and Italian zucchini. Served with warm flour tortillas, rice, and beans.
The VIG - McCormick -7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur, Scottsdale
|Grilled Hangar Steak
|$29.00
Marinated hangar steak, chimichurri, fried potatoes, grilled jalapeno, onions