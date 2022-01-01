Gyoza in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve gyoza
Sushi Ko Restaurant
9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale
|Gyoza
|$7.50
Pan-Fried or Steamed Dumplings
Geisha a Go Go
7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale
|Chicken Gyoza (5pc)
|$10.25
Pan Seared chicken dumplings served with a chipotle lime aioli
SUSHI • POKE
Bei Express
2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
|Gyoza
|$5.95
Fried pork or vegetable dumplings with tempura sauce
RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Hood - Scottsdale
15807 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale
|Japanese Cream Soda
|$4.00
A lightly carbonated but sweet creamy soda
Flavors Available: Mango and Melon
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$14.00
Pick your choices and we will build the bowl the way you like it!
|Chef Specialties
|$13.00
Our two specialty crafted pre-built bowl so you don't have to worry about picking and choosing from a list of many options!