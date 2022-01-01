Gyoza in Scottsdale

Sushi Ko Restaurant

9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$7.50
Pan-Fried or Steamed Dumplings
Geisha a Go Go image

 

Geisha a Go Go

7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Gyoza (5pc)$10.25
Pan Seared chicken dumplings served with a chipotle lime aioli
Gyoza image

SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$5.95
Fried pork or vegetable dumplings with tempura sauce
Ramen Hood - Scottsdale image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Hood - Scottsdale

15807 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.3 (774 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Japanese Cream Soda$4.00
A lightly carbonated but sweet creamy soda
Flavors Available: Mango and Melon
Build Your Own Bowl$14.00
Pick your choices and we will build the bowl the way you like it!
Chef Specialties$13.00
Our two specialty crafted pre-built bowl so you don't have to worry about picking and choosing from a list of many options!
