Ham sandwiches in
Scottsdale
/
Scottsdale
/
Ham Sandwiches
Scottsdale restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
The Buzz Eatery
15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190, Scottsdale
No reviews yet
Ham Sandwich
$10.00
More about The Buzz Eatery
Schmooze
4222 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale
No reviews yet
Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
$9.95
Ham off the bone, 2 eggs over medium, and Cheddar cheese on a Toasted brioche bun
More about Schmooze
