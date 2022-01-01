Italian sandwiches in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
More about Vito's - DC Ranch - Vito's - DC Ranch
Vito's - DC Ranch - Vito's - DC Ranch
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$11.79
Hoagie stuffed with shaved beef with sauteed peppers and onions, melted mozzarella. Served with Au Jus and your choice of side.
|Italian Combo Sandwich
|$11.79
Hoagie stacked with ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayonnaise, and italian dressing. Served with your choice of side.
More about Fellow Osteria
Fellow Osteria
1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale
|Italian Cold Cut Sandwich
|$16.00
Noble semolina hoagie, prosciutto, salami picante, finocchiona, pepperoni, provolone, dijonnaise, red onion, arugula, and house made giardiniera.
*Choice of crispy fingerlings or house salad.