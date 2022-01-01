Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Vito's - DC Ranch - Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

Takeout
Italian Beef Sandwich$11.79
Hoagie stuffed with shaved beef with sauteed peppers and onions, melted mozzarella. Served with Au Jus and your choice of side.
Italian Combo Sandwich$11.79
Hoagie stacked with ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayonnaise, and italian dressing. Served with your choice of side.
Fellow Osteria

1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale

TakeoutDelivery
Italian Cold Cut Sandwich$16.00
Noble semolina hoagie, prosciutto, salami picante, finocchiona, pepperoni, provolone, dijonnaise, red onion, arugula, and house made giardiniera.
*Choice of crispy fingerlings or house salad.
