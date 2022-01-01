Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Karaage in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve karaage

Item pic

 

Pokitrition - Scottsdale

9210 E Via De Ventura #106, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Karaage$9.00
3.5oz
More about Pokitrition - Scottsdale
Item pic

SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Karaage$8.50
Lightly battered Japanese style chicken with spicy aioli sauce
More about Bei Express

