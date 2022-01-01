Katsu in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve katsu
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE
|Katsu Bowl
|$9.95
Panko crusted chicken or pork (+1) with on top of steamed rice with katsu sauce
|Chicken Katsu Entree
|$13.95
Panko crusted chicken breast with katsu sauce and steamed rice
More about Sushi Ko Restaurant
Sushi Ko Restaurant
9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale
|Katsu Curry Dinner
|$17.00
Boneless Chicken or Pork, breaded, deep fried and served with Japanese Curry (Comes w/ Miso Soup, Green Salad & Rice)
|Katsu Dinner
|$19.50
- Boneless Chicken or Pork, breaded, deep fried and served with tonkatsu sauch (Comes w/ Miso Soup, Green Salad & Rice)
More about Pokitrition - Scottsdale
Pokitrition - Scottsdale
9210 E Via De Ventura #106, Scottsdale
|Pork Katsu
|$12.99
More about Geisha a Go Go
Geisha a Go Go
7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale
|Chicken Katsu Sliders (2pc)
|$12.00
Panko breaded chicken, Asian slaw mix & tonkatsu (Japanese Worcestershire) aioli served on a toasted bun
More about Bei Express
SUSHI • POKE
Bei Express
2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
|Chicken Katsu Bento
|$12.50
Panko crusted white meat chicken with 4pc california roll
|Tonkatsu Sauce (Chicken Katsu sauce)
|$0.50