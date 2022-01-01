Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve katsu

Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd

2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Katsu Bowl$9.95
Panko crusted chicken or pork (+1) with on top of steamed rice with katsu sauce
Chicken Katsu Entree$13.95
Panko crusted chicken breast with katsu sauce and steamed rice
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Sushi Ko Restaurant

9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Katsu Curry Dinner$17.00
Boneless Chicken or Pork, breaded, deep fried and served with Japanese Curry (Comes w/ Miso Soup, Green Salad & Rice)
Katsu Dinner$19.50
- Boneless Chicken or Pork, breaded, deep fried and served with tonkatsu sauch (Comes w/ Miso Soup, Green Salad & Rice)
More about Sushi Ko Restaurant
Pokitrition - Scottsdale

9210 E Via De Ventura #106, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Katsu$12.99
More about Pokitrition - Scottsdale
Geisha a Go Go

7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Sliders (2pc)$12.00
Panko breaded chicken, Asian slaw mix & tonkatsu (Japanese Worcestershire) aioli served on a toasted bun
More about Geisha a Go Go
SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Bento$12.50
Panko crusted white meat chicken with 4pc california roll
Tonkatsu Sauce (Chicken Katsu sauce)$0.50
More about Bei Express
PASTA

Maui Pasta

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Plate$11.95
Sliced panko-breaded chicken with tomkatsu sauce, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
More about Maui Pasta

