Lobster rolls in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve lobster rolls
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE
|Lobster Tempura Roll
|$12.50
Lobster tempura on top of california roll with spicy aioli and eel sauce
More about Maple & Ash Food Truck
Maple & Ash Food Truck
Out & About, Scottsdale and Phoenix
|Lobster Roll
|$36.00
garlic butter & chives
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Scottsdale
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Scottsdale
15257 N Scottsdale Rd Suite F1-155, Scottsdale
|Lobster BLT Roll
|$22.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce & tomato
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$22.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$22.00
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing