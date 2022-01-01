Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Item pic

 

Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd

2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Tempura Roll$12.50
Lobster tempura on top of california roll with spicy aioli and eel sauce
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Lobster Roll image

 

Maple & Ash Food Truck

Out & About, Scottsdale and Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$36.00
garlic butter & chives
More about Maple & Ash Food Truck
Item pic

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Scottsdale

15257 N Scottsdale Rd Suite F1-155, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster BLT Roll$22.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce & tomato
Classic Lobster Roll$22.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
Lobster Salad Roll$22.00
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Scottsdale
Item pic

SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Tempura Roll$12.50
Lobster tempura on top of California roll with spicy aioli and
eel sauce
More about Bei Express

