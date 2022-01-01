Lobsters in Scottsdale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd

2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Tempura Roll$12.50
Lobster tempura on top of california roll with spicy aioli and eel sauce
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Banner pic

 

Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$21.99
Lobster stuffed ravioli topped with sunrise sauce and mushrooms.
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
Item pic

 

Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale

8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lobster Ravioli+$24.00
More about Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
Lobster Roll image

 

Maple & Ash Food Truck

Out & About, Scottsdale and Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$36.00
garlic butter & chives
More about Maple & Ash Food Truck
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Taphouse Kitchen

6137 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.3 (424 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Maine Lobster Mac N' Cheese$22.00
Classic shell pasta, lobster, white cheddar fondue, tarragon, toasted bread crumbs, Parmesan Reggiano, white truffle oil.
More about Taphouse Kitchen
Item pic

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Scottsdale

15257 N Scottsdale Rd Suite F1-155, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Lobster Bisque$6.00
Lobster Meat (per oz.)$4.00
Lobster BLT Roll$22.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce & tomato
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Scottsdale
Item pic

SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Tempura Roll$12.50
Lobster tempura on top of California roll with spicy aioli and
eel sauce
More about Bei Express
il Capo Pizzeria image

 

il Capo Pizzeria

7366 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lobster Ravioli$22.00
Served in a creamy pink sauce with sautéed shrimp & red bell peppers
More about il Capo Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Loco Patron North

14950 n. Northsight blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Plate$16.95
More about Loco Patron North

