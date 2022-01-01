Lobsters in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE
|Lobster Tempura Roll
|$12.50
Lobster tempura on top of california roll with spicy aioli and eel sauce
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
Vito's - DC Ranch
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
|Lobster Ravioli
|$21.99
Lobster stuffed ravioli topped with sunrise sauce and mushrooms.
More about Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale
|Lobster Ravioli+
|$24.00
More about Maple & Ash Food Truck
Maple & Ash Food Truck
Out & About, Scottsdale and Phoenix
|Lobster Roll
|$36.00
garlic butter & chives
More about Taphouse Kitchen
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Taphouse Kitchen
6137 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Maine Lobster Mac N' Cheese
|$22.00
Classic shell pasta, lobster, white cheddar fondue, tarragon, toasted bread crumbs, Parmesan Reggiano, white truffle oil.
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Scottsdale
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Scottsdale
15257 N Scottsdale Rd Suite F1-155, Scottsdale
|Cup Lobster Bisque
|$6.00
|Lobster Meat (per oz.)
|$4.00
|Lobster BLT Roll
|$22.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce & tomato
More about Bei Express
SUSHI • POKE
Bei Express
2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
|Lobster Tempura Roll
|$12.50
Lobster tempura on top of California roll with spicy aioli and
eel sauce
More about il Capo Pizzeria
il Capo Pizzeria
7366 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
|Lobster Ravioli
|$22.00
Served in a creamy pink sauce with sautéed shrimp & red bell peppers