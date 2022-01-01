Mac and cheese in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Philadelphia Sandwich Company image

 

Philadelphia Sandwich Company

7318 E. Stetson Dr., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Cheesesteak$9.50
Marinated, grilled then chopped chicken thighs
Cheesesteak
USDA select or higher grade ribeye from French's meat market in Scottsdale prepared with choice of cheese with or with out grilled onions
Italian Hoagie$10.00
More about Philadelphia Sandwich Company
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Taphouse Kitchen

6137 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.3 (424 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Mac N' Cheese$9.00
Maine Lobster Mac N' Cheese$22.00
Classic shell pasta, lobster, white cheddar fondue, tarragon, toasted bread crumbs, Parmesan Reggiano, white truffle oil.
More about Taphouse Kitchen
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles

3133 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.2 (6721 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese$5.00
More about Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles
Item pic

 

Citizen Public House

7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bernie's Mac & Cheese$10.00
Three Cheese Blend, Panko Crumbs, Chilled Tomato Relish
More about Citizen Public House

