Mac and cheese in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Philadelphia Sandwich Company
7318 E. Stetson Dr., Scottsdale
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$9.50
Marinated, grilled then chopped chicken thighs
|Cheesesteak
USDA select or higher grade ribeye from French's meat market in Scottsdale prepared with choice of cheese with or with out grilled onions
|Italian Hoagie
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Taphouse Kitchen
6137 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Kids Mac N' Cheese
|$9.00
|Maine Lobster Mac N' Cheese
|$22.00
Classic shell pasta, lobster, white cheddar fondue, tarragon, toasted bread crumbs, Parmesan Reggiano, white truffle oil.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles
3133 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00