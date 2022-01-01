Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve meatball subs

Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich$11.79
An Italian Hoagie stuffed with our homemade meatballs, topped with sauteed peppers and onions, meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. Comes with your choice of side.
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
Crust Brothers

7342 E. Shea Blvd. Suite 111, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$12.00
More about Crust Brothers
Fellow Osteria

1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sandwich$16.00
Noble hoagie, provolone, ricotta
Choice of Arrabiata Sauce (spicy) or Tomato Cream Sauce
More about Fellow Osteria
PASTA

Maui Pasta

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(T) Meatball Sub with Provolone$12.00
House-made meatballs, signature marinara, and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll.
More about Maui Pasta

