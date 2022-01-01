Meatball subs in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
Vito's - DC Ranch
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
|Meatball Sandwich
|$11.79
An Italian Hoagie stuffed with our homemade meatballs, topped with sauteed peppers and onions, meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. Comes with your choice of side.
More about Fellow Osteria
Fellow Osteria
1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale
|Meatball Sandwich
|$16.00
Noble hoagie, provolone, ricotta
Choice of Arrabiata Sauce (spicy) or Tomato Cream Sauce