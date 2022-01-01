Miso soup in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants that serve miso soup

Miso Soup image

 

Sushi Ko Restaurant

9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$3.50
More about Sushi Ko Restaurant
Miso Soup image

SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$3.95
Soy bean paste soup with scallions and seaweed
More about Bei Express
Add Miso Soup image

 

Ahipoki

2805 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Add Miso Soup$1.00
More about Ahipoki
OBON - McCormick Ranch image

 

OBON - McCormick Ranch

7300 N Vía Paseo Del Sur Suite 102, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Spicy Tuna Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed
Obon Ramen$17.00
Spicy Red Miso & Chicken Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Spicy Chicken, Scallions, Enoki, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg
Tataki Maki$15.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Krab mix rolled in Rice & Seaweed topped with Seared Tuna, Avocado, Chimichurri, Tomato, and Basil
More about OBON - McCormick Ranch

