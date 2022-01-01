Omelettes in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve omelettes
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
11162 N Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.00
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Lone Spur Cafe
15600 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.99
|Cheese Omelette
|$7.99
|Sausage Links & Eggs
|$8.99
Schmooze
4222 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale
|Ham & Cheese Omelette
|$15.95
Ham off the bone, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and a Side of Potatoes
|Launch Coffee (Drip)
|$3.25
Smooth and Creamy with almost no acidity!
|Breaking Bad Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, and a Side of Salsa