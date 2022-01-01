Paninis in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve paninis
Postino Highland
4821 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
|Meatballs & Goat Cheese
|$11.50
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
Postino Kierland
7030 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$11.50
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.