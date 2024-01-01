Pappardelle in Scottsdale
Mamma Lucy - Cucina Autentica Italiana
6245 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale
|Pappardelle funghi e salsiccia
|$24.00
Fresh pappardelle, mild sausage, mushrooms, creamy white sauce, Parmigiano.
Crust Simply Italian Scottsdale - Mercado del Lago
8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$22.00
Indulge with this classic dish featuring ribbon-like pappardelle pasta coated in a rich and savory beef and pork ragu. Slow-cooked to perfection, the ragu melds together tender meat with aromatic herbs and tomatoes topped with a generous sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.