Pappardelle in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve pappardelle

Item pic

 

Mamma Lucy - Cucina Autentica Italiana

6245 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle funghi e salsiccia$24.00
Fresh pappardelle, mild sausage, mushrooms, creamy white sauce, Parmigiano.
More about Mamma Lucy - Cucina Autentica Italiana
Item pic

 

Crust Simply Italian Scottsdale - Mercado del Lago

8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle Bolognese$22.00
"Pappardelle Bolognese"
Indulge with this classic dish featuring ribbon-like pappardelle pasta coated in a rich and savory beef and pork ragu. Slow-cooked to perfection, the ragu melds together tender meat with aromatic herbs and tomatoes topped with a generous sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.
More about Crust Simply Italian Scottsdale - Mercado del Lago

