Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve pastries

Consumer pic

 

Sweet Dee's Bakeshop

7350 East Stetson Drive C101, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Open Pastry$0.00
More about Sweet Dee's Bakeshop
The Buzz Eatery image

 

The Buzz Eatery - Scottsdale, AZ

15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pastry$3.00
More about The Buzz Eatery - Scottsdale, AZ

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Soft Shell Crabs

Maki

Karaage

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Crispy Chicken

Pretzels

Sliders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (71 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (575 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (985 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (573 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston