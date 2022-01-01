Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve patty melts

The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch image

 

The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch

20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TK's Patty Melt$16.00
Swiss, Carmelized Onions, 1000 island, Grilled Sourdough
More about The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch
The Beverly on Main image

 

The Beverly on Main

7018 E Main St., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$13.00
Seasoned ground beef, smoked gouda, grilled onion, chipotle aioli on sour dough, served with fries.
More about The Beverly on Main
Chompie's - Scottsdale image

 

Chompie's - Scottsdale

9301 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The 'Original' Grilled Patty Melt$14.99
On grilled Rye with grilled red onions and Swiss cheese. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
More about Chompie's - Scottsdale
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Lone Spur Cafe

15600 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Patty Melt$12.49
More about Lone Spur Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

California Rolls

Chicken Soup

Thai Tea

Clams

Paneer Tikka

Massaman Curry

Beef Teriyaki

Veggie Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston