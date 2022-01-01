Patty melts in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve patty melts
The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch
20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120, Scottsdale
|TK's Patty Melt
|$16.00
Swiss, Carmelized Onions, 1000 island, Grilled Sourdough
The Beverly on Main
7018 E Main St., Scottsdale
|Patty Melt
|$13.00
Seasoned ground beef, smoked gouda, grilled onion, chipotle aioli on sour dough, served with fries.
Chompie's - Scottsdale
9301 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
|The 'Original' Grilled Patty Melt
|$14.99
On grilled Rye with grilled red onions and Swiss cheese. Served with Coleslaw or Fries